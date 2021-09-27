Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 590 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,855,000 after acquiring an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $341.79. 69,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

