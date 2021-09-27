Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,629 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.74. 11,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

