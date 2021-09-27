Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Cut by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $601.22.

TSLA opened at $771.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.83 billion, a PE ratio of 403.33, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $710.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,152 shares of company stock valued at $63,920,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

