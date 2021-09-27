The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 93,127 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,127 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $192,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $200.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.75 and a 1 year high of $200.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.92. The firm has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

