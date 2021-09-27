TitanSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $241.91 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.53 or 0.00010532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $241.91 million and $8.05 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00054520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00122626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00043395 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

