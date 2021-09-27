TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $14,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,014.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,251,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $644.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.38.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

