Treat DAO Price Tops $3.51 on Major Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $69,259.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $3.51 or 0.00008171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00065343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00100702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00141601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,143.58 or 1.00314318 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.21 or 0.06887509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.00745624 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

Treat DAO Coin Trading

