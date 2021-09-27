TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $192,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.55. 101,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $96.77. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

