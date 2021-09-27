TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104.12 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $104.12 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00122915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00043641 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TUSD is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,457,301,340 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.