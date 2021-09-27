Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Insider Buys $35,275.68 in Stock

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) insider Zoran Zdraveski purchased 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,275.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.11. 48,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27. Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The business had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.