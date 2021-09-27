Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 319,305 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 126.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,305 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.16% of Vertiv worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

VRT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,556. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.