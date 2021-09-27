Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 36,430 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 439.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Domino’s Pizza worth $20,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.39.

DPZ stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $492.25. 5,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $514.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.04.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

