Twin Tree Management LP Buys 207,060 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1,000.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,060 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $22,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 55,864 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 109.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,691. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,808 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

