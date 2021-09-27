Twin Tree Management LP Cuts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,144 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.