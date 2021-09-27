Twin Tree Management LP Has $12.17 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1,920.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,007 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.05% of Cerner worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

CERN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.28. 8,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.71.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.