Twin Tree Management LP Has $12.82 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Twin Tree Management LP cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,897 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $40,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.40. 46,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.72. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

