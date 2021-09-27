Twin Tree Management LP Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 838,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,798,414. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.