Twin Tree Management LP Invests $11.85 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 267,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.91. 2,626,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

