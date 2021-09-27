Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,212,000 after acquiring an additional 932,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.54. 115,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,240,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average of $115.48. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $122.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

