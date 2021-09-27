Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $182,058.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,686.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,541,726.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,210.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,880 shares of company stock valued at $82,218,335 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

ANET traded down $4.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $355.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,954. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $197.14 and a one year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

