Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 185,791 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,791 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.20% of Juniper Networks worth $17,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after buying an additional 74,769 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

JNPR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.71. 19,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

