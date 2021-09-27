Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 42,597 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently commented on A shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $6.30 on Monday, reaching $166.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

