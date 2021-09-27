Twin Tree Management LP Sells 19,574 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,574 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of General Mills worth $26,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 28.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in General Mills by 374.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,693 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 140,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $60.59. 86,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

