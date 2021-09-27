Typhoon Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $21,206.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $689,767.71 and $21,206.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00065343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00100702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00141601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,143.58 or 1.00314318 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.21 or 0.06887509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.00745624 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

