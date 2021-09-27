Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Sells $29,200.00 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Moya Gloria L. Ballesta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. 7,692,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $725.40 million, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 2.42. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.77.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
