Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Sells $29,200.00 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Moya Gloria L. Ballesta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. 7,692,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $725.40 million, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 2.42. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 456,538 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

