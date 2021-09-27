Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $12,500.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

USIO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.23. 113,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $155.31 million, a P/E ratio of -77.88 and a beta of 1.73. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 19.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

