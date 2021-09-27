WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002155 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $698.74 million and $22.38 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022076 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006505 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 942,623,950 coins and its circulating supply is 742,623,949 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.