WINk (WIN) Reaches Market Cap of $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.84 or 0.00446297 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

