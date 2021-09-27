Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $87.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

