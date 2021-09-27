ZENZO (ZNZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $599.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $855,932.42 and approximately $599.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00156462 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00052727 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.27 or 0.00500520 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000765 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016253 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00041435 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

