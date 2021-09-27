ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Price Down 4% on Insider Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) fell 4% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $64.30 and last traded at $65.12. 36,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,726,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.85.

Specifically, CEO Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,043,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,062,852 shares of company stock worth $1,630,195,655 over the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.