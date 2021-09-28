-$0.43 EPS Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.71). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.95.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONS traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

