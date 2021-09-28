$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,187. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

