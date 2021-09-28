$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.00. Aptiv posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.89.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after buying an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aptiv by 17,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,262,000 after buying an additional 1,543,880 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after purchasing an additional 558,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $154.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $88.35 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.41.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

