$1.86 EPS Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $650.02 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $380.16 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $677.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

