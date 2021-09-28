158,500 Shares in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 158,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Village Farms International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 129,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 214.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $729.01 million, a PE ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFF. Raymond James upped their target price on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

