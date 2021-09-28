$2.13 EPS Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. IQVIA posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $6.55 on Tuesday, reaching $241.59. 1,398,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $265.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

