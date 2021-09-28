$2.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.42. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on PKG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.11.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.03. 376,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,943. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $106.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

