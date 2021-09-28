$2.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. Arista Networks reported earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $13.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

ANET traded down $4.34 on Tuesday, hitting $352.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.65. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $200.35 and a 12-month high of $384.00.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total value of $3,552,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 9,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.72, for a total transaction of $3,286,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,880 shares of company stock worth $82,218,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

