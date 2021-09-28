$3.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.55 and the highest is $4.26. CACI International reported earnings per share of $3.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $18.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.29 to $18.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $19.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.01 to $20.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.43.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI opened at $257.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.73.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

