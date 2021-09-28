$63.95 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will announce sales of $63.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.90 million to $64.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $239.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $240.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $323.20 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at $106,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

