$77.69 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post sales of $77.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.06 million and the lowest is $75.00 million. First Foundation posted sales of $75.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $289.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $295.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $371.18 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $376.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 87.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 505,668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 40.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 191,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

