A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of A. O. Smith worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

