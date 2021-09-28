Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANF opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

