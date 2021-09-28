Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading Down 8%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.74. 4,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 375,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABSI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Absci Corp will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Absci news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

