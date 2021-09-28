Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 102,252 shares.The stock last traded at $11.29 and had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.35 million, a P/E ratio of 143.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Absolute Software by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the second quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

