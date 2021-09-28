Actinium (ACM) Price Reaches $0.0223 on Top Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Actinium has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $778,273.41 and approximately $69,580.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,973,550 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

