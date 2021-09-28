Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) traded down 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.12 and last traded at $40.56. 6,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 672,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

ADGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.62. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

