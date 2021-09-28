ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 780,000 Shares

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $990,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20.

Shares of ADMA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,181. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $161.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

