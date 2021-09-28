Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.11

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 3075313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

AEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aegon by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 807,080 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

